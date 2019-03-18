Longtime WWE Employee Sue Aitchison To Get Warrior Award At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE has announced that longtime WWE employee Sue Aitchison, who has worked for the company for over thirty years, will be presented with the Warrior Award by WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The announcement reads: “A WWE employee for more than 30 years, Sue Aitchison is widely credited with spearheading WWE’s community outreach programs. Over the course of her storied career, she built a long-term partnership with Make-A-Wish and helped grant WWE wishes to more than 6,000 children. Aitchison also pioneered WWE’s WrestleMania Reading Challenge, inspiring a love of reading for millions of children around the world. Because of her commitment to giving back, Aitchison has also been the recipient of Make-A-Wish’s Chris Greicius Award.”

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon said: “Sue has dedicated her entire career to helping Wish kids fulfill their dreams and putting smiles on countless families’ faces. Her heart and character epitomize the essence of the Warrior Award. She is an unsung hero who deserves to be recognized and immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

Warrior added: “It is an incredible privilege to present Sue with this year’s Warrior Award. My husband saw Sue’s efforts firsthand throughout his WWE career. She displays the Warrior spirit every single day and is an inspiration to us all.”

Aitchison said: “I am humbled to receive this prestigious award. I look forward to continuing WWE’s efforts with Make-A-Wish and other organizations to make a positive impact on children and their families around the world.“