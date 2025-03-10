Summer Rae on How Great Khali Said He Wanted To Be Like Mark Henry

In an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower (via Wrestling Inc), Summer Rae recalled being on a tour bus with The Great Khali and Khali talking about how he wanted to be like Mark Henry. She noted the conversation included Henry, and happened during the WWE’s tour of Europe at the time.

She said: “Khali’s really sweet but, you know, he’s not spitting out paragraphs of intelligent information, he’s speaking when he wants to speak, and he very rarely speaks up. I asked Khali, when did you start wrestling, and he said, ‘when I was a little boy in India, we were really poor, and we had a really, really small TV … and you know what I saw when I turned it on? I saw this beautiful girl with a bunch of sushi on her and Mark Henry, ‘Sexual Chocolate’ ate it off of her. I thought if I can do this [wrestling], I can get girls like that.’ I have never seen Mark laugh so hard … Khali’s like, ‘I wanted to be ‘Sexual Chocolate.’“