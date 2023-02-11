– During a recent Q&A session with Golden Ring Collectibles, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae (aka Danielle Moinet) shared her story of getting her ring name from WWE, and how Dusty Rhodes got angry over the original name WWE officials wanted for her. While Rae thought the situation was funny, Dusty Rhodes tried to explain to her, “This name’s going to be with you for the rest of your life.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Summer Rae on what Dusty Rhodes thought of Kylie Summers name WWE gave her: “Mine came back and I said I wanted the name ‘Kyle,’ like a boy’s name. I didn’t say Summer and they just put ‘Kylie Summers’ as my name. And Dusty Rhodes said, ‘What the hell is a Kylie Summers?’ He’s like, ‘I f***ing hate it.’ In front of everyone, he made me stand up in front of the class and was like, ‘Tell them what they named you, it’s bulls***.'”

On how it got turned into Summer Rae: “And he wanted everything one or two syllables so when people chant your name it’s not anything crazy. So, I think I said ‘R-a-y,’ like a summer ray, like a ray of sunshine, and they came back ‘R-a-e’ because they’re difficult.”