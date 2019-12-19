wrestling / News

Sunil Singh Welcomes First Child

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Singh Brothers Sunil Singh Samir Singh

– WWE star and former 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh and his wife have welcomed their first child into the world. Singh posted to Instagram revealing that their son, Gurveer Singh Sihra, was born on December 13th. WWE.com noted that the boy came in at 6.1 pounds and that he and his mother are doing well.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple on their new addition to the family.

