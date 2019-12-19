wrestling / News
Sunil Singh Welcomes First Child
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE star and former 24/7 Champion Sunil Singh and his wife have welcomed their first child into the world. Singh posted to Instagram revealing that their son, Gurveer Singh Sihra, was born on December 13th. WWE.com noted that the boy came in at 6.1 pounds and that he and his mother are doing well.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple on their new addition to the family.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline
- Sean Waltman On Being Named as the Fourth nWo Member For WWE Hall of Fame, Working With Ric Flair Despite Having Heat With Him
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around