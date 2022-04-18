wrestling / News

SUP New Direction Results: Violence Is Forever Defend Tag Team Titles, More

April 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SUP New Direction Image Credit: Southern Underground Wrestling

Southern Underground Pro’s New Direction show took place on Sunday with the SUP Tag Team Championships on the line in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: AC Mack def. Billie Starkz

* ACTION Championship Match: Kevin Ku def. Brandon Williams

* Isaiah Broner def. Ron Bass Jr.

* Noah Hossman def. Chase Holliday

* Daniel Makabe def. Hoodfoot

* Adam Priest def. Billy Tipton

* Jaden Newman def. Dillon McQueen

* SUP Tag Team Championships Match: Violence Is Forever def. Suplex Science

