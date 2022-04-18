wrestling / News
SUP New Direction Results: Violence Is Forever Defend Tag Team Titles, More
Southern Underground Pro’s New Direction show took place on Sunday with the SUP Tag Team Championships on the line in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: AC Mack def. Billie Starkz
Billie and AC are tearing it up, but I can't quit focusing on whatever it is @IsaiahBroner is doing to that guy in the crowd 😂 #NewDirection pic.twitter.com/NcBUuqS1Jw
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 17, 2022
* ACTION Championship Match: Kevin Ku def. Brandon Williams
* Isaiah Broner def. Ron Bass Jr.
* Noah Hossman def. Chase Holliday
* Daniel Makabe def. Hoodfoot
That match ruled. @danielmakabe nearly took me out twice. #NewDirection pic.twitter.com/f6nIeOZH7s
— 🫧Ashley J. Leckwold🫧 (@misskittyf) April 17, 2022
* Adam Priest def. Billy Tipton
* Jaden Newman def. Dillon McQueen
@Jaden4Real out here kissin errybody!!! Wish we were there @boyzmom13 🤣 Love them both! @DillonMcQueen @sup_graps #NewDirection @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/EahkBbv2lh
— ℂ𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕪𝕃𝕠𝕦𝕎𝕙𝕠 (@cindycoburn18) April 17, 2022
Jaden drops Dillon on his face then submits him for the win in a HEATER of a match! Such good stuff here #NewDirection pic.twitter.com/ce8TA5ZucB
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 17, 2022
* SUP Tag Team Championships Match: Violence Is Forever def. Suplex Science
MAIN EVENT SUPLEX SCIENCE vs VIF streaming on #NewDirection on https://t.co/S1rYY1plyh pic.twitter.com/bjq1L9cMDR
— IWTV (@indiewrestling) April 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 4.16.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More
- Jeff Jarrett On Paul Heyman Never Joining TNA, Chris Candido’s Tragic Passing In 2005
- Notes On AEW Battle Of The Belts II: Jonathan Gresham Injured?, Satnam Singh Plans
- Matt Cardona Posts Photo Of Himself With Seven Titles, Says He Sent It To Vince McMahon