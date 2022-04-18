SUP New Direction Results: Violence Is Forever Defend Tag Team Titles, More

Southern Underground Pro’s New Direction show took place on Sunday with the SUP Tag Team Championships on the line in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on IWTV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: AC Mack def. Billie Starkz

Billie and AC are tearing it up, but I can't quit focusing on whatever it is @IsaiahBroner is doing to that guy in the crowd 😂 #NewDirection pic.twitter.com/NcBUuqS1Jw — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 17, 2022

* ACTION Championship Match: Kevin Ku def. Brandon Williams

* Isaiah Broner def. Ron Bass Jr.

* Noah Hossman def. Chase Holliday

* Daniel Makabe def. Hoodfoot

* Adam Priest def. Billy Tipton

* Jaden Newman def. Dillon McQueen

Jaden drops Dillon on his face then submits him for the win in a HEATER of a match! Such good stuff here #NewDirection pic.twitter.com/ce8TA5ZucB — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 17, 2022

* SUP Tag Team Championships Match: Violence Is Forever def. Suplex Science