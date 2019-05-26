wrestling / News
Super Smash Bros Make Surprise Debut At AEW Double or Nothing
The team known as Super Smash Bros made their surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing tonight, showing up at the conclusion of Best Friends vs. Jack Evans and Angelico. After the match was over, the lights went out and when they came back on, Player Uno and Stupefied were in the ring. The lights went out and their henchmen surrounded the ring. All of the newcomers then attacked all four men. The lights went out again and the Smash Bros disappeared.
Easy as 1-2-SMASH! @EvilUno @stu_dos #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/XzgtH3xmuY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Did you think we would let you forget?#AllElite #AEWDoN @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/Fr0QLmxbcG
— EVIL UNO [SSB] (@EvilUno) May 26, 2019
The team has been teased on Being the Elite and they have a history with the Young Bucks dating back to PWG. They have wrestled for promotions like CHIKARA, ROH and EVOLVE.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Jim Ross Discusses Reports of Backstage Heat Between Steve Austin and The Rock in 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls Actually Seeing Part Of Owen Hart’s Fall At Over the Edge 1999
- Bret Hart Wishes Goldberg Heard Him Better When He Said ‘Don’t Hurt Me’