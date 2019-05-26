Super Smash Bros Make Surprise Debut At AEW Double or Nothing

The team known as Super Smash Bros made their surprise debut at AEW Double or Nothing tonight, showing up at the conclusion of Best Friends vs. Jack Evans and Angelico. After the match was over, the lights went out and when they came back on, Player Uno and Stupefied were in the ring. The lights went out and their henchmen surrounded the ring. All of the newcomers then attacked all four men. The lights went out again and the Smash Bros disappeared.

The team has been teased on Being the Elite and they have a history with the Young Bucks dating back to PWG. They have wrestled for promotions like CHIKARA, ROH and EVOLVE.