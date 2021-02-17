Superstars Fan Fest Wrestling Convention Set for April 24: WWE Hall Famers to Appear

– The Superstars Fan Fest Wrestling Convention has been announced for April 24. It will be held at the KLT Arena in Rome, Georgia on Saturday, April 24. The guest lineup includes Four Horsemen members Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, and JJ Dillon. Also set are WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Steamboat, Tony Atlas, Sgt. Slaughter, and more. Here are all the details:

After almost a year of delays due to COVID, Superstars Fan Fest Wrestling Convention is FINALLY happening April 24th at the KLT Arena in Rome, Georgia! Headlining this event is a Four Horsemen Reunion with Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham and James J. Dillon! Also scheduled to appear are Lex Luger, WWE Hall of Fame members Ricky Steamboat, SGT. Slaughter and Tony Atlas,Missy Hyatt, Bill Eadie as The Masked Superstar and many more! Tickets are on sale now at www.superstarsfest.com starting at just $15! Not only does your ticket get you into Superstars Fan Fest,but it also gets you a seat at Superstars LIVE! featuring the hottest Indy wrestling in the south along with Legends from the past! We have waited a long time to finally come together at an event like this, so get out and celebrate pro wrestling at Georgia’s BIGGEST wrestling convention, Superstars Fan Fest!

Details:

Superstars Fan Fest Wrestling Convention (Saturday, April 24th, 2021)

KLT Arena, 2561 Shorter Ave. in Rome, Georgia

Fan Fest from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Superstars LIVE! Bell Time is 7:30 pm

COVID-19 Policy is on our website. Masks will be required while walking around the arena but may be removed for pictures.

Due to the event being held in a smaller venue, tickets are limited so get them ASAP. We have already sold over half of our available tickets and are headed for a Sold Out Event!