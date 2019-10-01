Rumor on Potential Surprise for AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– According to a report by Sports Illustrated, former WWE Superstar Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger) could appear as a “potential surprise” for this week’s AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT. AEW Dynamite will be debuting this Wednesday night. The show will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Swagger recently transitioned into an MMA career, where he fights for Bellator MMA. As previously reported, he’s expected to fight Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 on October 25.

Chris Jericho’s tag team partners against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for Wednesday’s main event are still unknown. His mystery partners will be revealed later tonight on the AEW Countdown special on TNT.