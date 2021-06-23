wrestling / News
Survival of the Fittest Finals Set for This Week’s ROH TV
June 23, 2021 | Posted by
– On yesterday’s ROH Week By Week, Rhett Titus submitted Danhausen in the final qualifying match for this year’s Survival of the Fittest Six-Way Elimination Match. The match will now feature Rhett Titus, Bandido, Chris Dickinson, Demonic Flamita, Eli Isom, and Brian Johnson.
ROH has confirmed that the match will take place on this week’s ROH TV episode. The winner will receive a shot at the ROH World Title.
