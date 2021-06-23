wrestling / News

Survival of the Fittest Finals Set for This Week’s ROH TV

June 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Survival of the Fittest 2021 ROH

– On yesterday’s ROH Week By Week, Rhett Titus submitted Danhausen in the final qualifying match for this year’s Survival of the Fittest Six-Way Elimination Match. The match will now feature Rhett Titus, Bandido, Chris Dickinson, Demonic Flamita, Eli Isom, and Brian Johnson.

ROH has confirmed that the match will take place on this week’s ROH TV episode. The winner will receive a shot at the ROH World Title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Survival of The Fittest, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading