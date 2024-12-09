wrestling / News
Suwama To Resign From AJPW Executive Position To Become Evolution Joshi President
Suwama is jumping from AJPW to Evolution Joshi to take the position of the company’s president. Tokyo Sports reports that the wrestler will resign as Senior Managing Executive Officer of AJPW, a position that he’s held since March of 2021, and will become President of Evolution Josh Pro-Wrestling. He will make the change in January.
According to the report, Suwama informed AJPW of his intent to leave in October but agreed to stay on as an in-ring talent while exiting his executive position. He is expected to compete in significantly less matches after the change and a press conference is set for December 9th.
Suwama said he considered leaving in October to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut.
