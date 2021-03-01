SWE East Texas WrestleFest Results 2.27.21: Davey Boy Smith Jr., The Boogeyman, More In Action

SWE Fury held its East Texas WrestleFest event on Feb. 27 at the Carthage Civic Center in Carthage, Texas. The show took place on pay-per-view on Facebook Watch, and featured Davey Boy Smith, The Boogeyman, and more in action.

Here are the results for the show (via PWInsider):

* La Rosa Negra defeated Myka Madrid to retain the MPW title

* Christi Jaynes defeated Malia Hosaka to retain the SWE Women’s title

* Action Jackson defeated Andrew Anderson

* Rodney Mack defeated Exotic, Luke Sky, and Pac Ortega in a Gauntlet Match to retain the SWE Television title

* Niles Plonk defeated Adam Asher

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Matthew Justice

* Miranda Gordy defeated Amber Nova

* Charlie Haas defeated Frank Stone to retain the SWE Heavyweight title

* Bam Bam Malone and Heartthrob Jaden defeated Riviero and Tommy Gunn

* The Blood Hunter defeated Michael Shafer

* Mil Muertes defeated Tino Valentino

* The Boogeyman defeated DJ Michaels

* Trevor Murdoch defeated Jeremy Wyatt to retain the NWA National title

* Christi Jaynes defeated Miranda Gordy to retain the SWE Women’s title

* The Blood Hunter defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Jon Omari and Mike Anthony defeated Bam Bam Malone and Heartthrob Jaden to win the SWE Tag Team titles