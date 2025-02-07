Swerve Strickland Appreciates Costco Guys Appearing In AEW, Hopes To See Them Grow

Swerve Strickland enjoys having the Costco Guys in AEW and hopes their phenomenon continues to grow. Big Boom! AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler have made a number of appearances on AEW TV, and Strickland spoke about the group in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at the AEW All In 2025 on-sale event.

“Rizzler, man, the whole act is like kind of like a phenomenon to watch,” Strickland said. “I hope they grow. I hope they do bigger and do better. I appreciate them stopping by All Elite Wrestling and literally bringing all that attention that they have over to us. Not only just that, they performed well, they performed very well. I’m happy to, I’m happy for them. Happy to have them a part of the team.”

Big Boom AJ defeated QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear 2024.