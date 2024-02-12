wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland On Evolving His Wrestling Style, Getting Advice From Terry Taylor
Swerve Strickland recently reflected on how he developed his wrestling style and how he got some great advice from Terry Taylor in NXT. Strickland spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview and talked about learning his craft before he came to AEW. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On developing his style early on: “It was trying all those different things like brawling, trying flying, trying lucha, trying British, trying all these grappling things, and compiling all those things together. I was like, ‘Okay, I got those down, now what works best for me?'”
On talking with Terry Taylor about evolving his skillset: “He said something along the lines of like, ‘How do you make people feel about what you’re doing in the ring?’ It’s not about the competitor; it’s about the person.’ Right there, it opened another side of my brain that I haven’t walked through yet, that I haven’t discovered. I thought I was in an apartment this whole time; now I’m in a condominium with multiple floors.”
