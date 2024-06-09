Swerve Strickland on Having Creative Freedom in AEW

– During a recent interview with Drinks With Johnny, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed his entrance theme, creative freedom in AEW, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On his “Big Pressure” entrance theme song: “The craziest thing about AEW is that they never touched it. They were like ‘Nope, this is Swerve’s. He made this, he brought this to us. We’re just putting it out there.'”

On the song he had for Hit Row: “At least it’s mine; the Hit Row song was not. We got a payoff, and then they changed the beat when we got to ‘Smackdown’ … at least with AEW they were like ‘Nope, this is yours.'”

On wrestlers having creative freedom in AEW: “I’d rather you let me fend for myself and create my own way than wait my turn for eight, 10 years that may never come until they pluck you like a toy into a machine.”

Swerve Strickland is set to defend his title against Will Ospreay later this month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.