Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet Set For AEW Dynamite In Three Weeks
Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will do battle on AEW Dynamite in three weeks. Tony Khan announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the two rivals will do battle on the February 5th episode of the show.
Khan wrote:
“3 weeks from tonight, Wed 2/5
Atlanta, GA
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
@swerveconfident vs @KingRicochet
War will be waged on the worldwide stage on
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
3 weeks from tonight
Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet
Tickets onsale Friday!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 16, 2025