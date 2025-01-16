Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet Set For AEW Dynamite In Three Weeks

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will do battle on AEW Dynamite in three weeks. Tony Khan announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the two rivals will do battle on the February 5th episode of the show.

Khan wrote:

“3 weeks from tonight, Wed 2/5

Atlanta, GA

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @swerveconfident vs @KingRicochet War will be waged on the worldwide stage on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

3 weeks from tonight

Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet

Tickets onsale Friday!”