Swerve Strickland Withdraws From Starrcast Due to Injuries From AEW All In London

– Starrcast has announced that AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland will be unable to attend the Starrcast VI convention this week in Chicago due to injuries he sustained at AEW All In London last Sunday. Strickland was in action at the event, teaming with Christian Cage against Sting and Darby Allin in a Coffin Match.

Per the announcement, “Due to injuries sustained in his Coffin Match at #AEWAllIn, @swerveconfident will no longer be appearing at #Starrcast. All pre-sale Meet & Greets for Swerve Strickland will be refunded in a timely manner.”

As previously reported, Strickland was among talents who could not make it to last night’s post-All In edition of Dynamite in Chicago. Tony Khan mentioned some changes had to be made to the show due to illnesses, Hurricane Idalia, and the big travel weekend. You can see Starrcast’s announcement tweet below: