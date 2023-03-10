SXSW Panel Tomorrow Will Feature Triple H, Undertaker, & Others

WWE’s PR Twitter posted an announcement to reveal that Paul “Triple H” Levesque, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, and Kofi Kingston will sit for a panel moderated by Sara Fischer at SXSW tomorrow. The original post reads as follows:

#SXSW is officially underway and tomorrow @WWE will take center stage! Join @TripleH, @undertaker, @RheaRipley_WWE, @TrueKofi and moderator @sarafischer as they discuss the road to #WrestleMania, how they connect with fans at events and more!

You can find the original announcement below.