Syuri Announces She Will Be Having Surgery On Her Elbow

In a post on her Instagram Stories (via meraWRESTLING), Syuri announced that she will be having surgery later this month to correct an issue in her elbow. She noted that the elbow has been bothering her for some time.

She said: “I’m having surgery this month on my elbow, which has been hurting for a while!!”

Syuri took a break from STARDOM last month and made her AEW debut at All In: Texas, this past Saturday. She was part of the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match.