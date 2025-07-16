wrestling / News
Syuri Announces She Will Be Having Surgery On Her Elbow
July 16, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on her Instagram Stories (via meraWRESTLING), Syuri announced that she will be having surgery later this month to correct an issue in her elbow. She noted that the elbow has been bothering her for some time.
She said: “I’m having surgery this month on my elbow, which has been hurting for a while!!”
Syuri took a break from STARDOM last month and made her AEW debut at All In: Texas, this past Saturday. She was part of the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match.
Syuri on Instagram Stories:
"I'm having surgery this month on my elbow,
which has been hurting for a while!!"#STARDOM #朱里 pic.twitter.com/OZUC4Gg2ft
— meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) July 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Praises Bron Breakker’s Recent Promo, Says He’s Easy To Turn Babyface
- Ted DiBiase Says Jake Roberts Was ‘Arrogant’ For Not Selling For Muhammad Ali
- The Undertaker Recalls Giving Charlotte Flair Bad Advice Early On In Her Career
- Note On WWE Asking Bryan Danielson Not To Do ‘Yes’ Chants In 2023