Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
FTR will take on Shane Taylor Promotions on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Wednesday that FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty will take place on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama
* FTR vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
* Serena Deeb vs. TBA
COLLISION RETURNS THIS SATURDAY#AEWCollision@GSBArena | Springfield, MO
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT#FTR vs Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
After a dragout battle with Mox & Claudio on #AEWDynamite, there’s no rest for FTR as they are set to face @shane216taylor & @theleemoriarty! pic.twitter.com/ZffdJWgTey
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2024
