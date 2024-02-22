Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

FTR will take on Shane Taylor Promotions on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Wednesday that FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty will take place on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

* FTR vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA

* Serena Deeb vs. TBA