Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

February 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR will take on Shane Taylor Promotions on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Wednesday that FTR vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty will take place on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama
* FTR vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Thunder Rosa vs. TBA
* Serena Deeb vs. TBA

