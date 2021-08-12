Tag Team Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on tonight’s show that the Young Bucks will defend their titles against Jurassic Express on the show. Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears will also do battle, while Sting and Darby Allin will battle 2.0 in a Texas Tornado match.

The show airs next Wednesday on TNT, and the full lineup is below:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jurassic Express

* Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears

* Texas Tornado Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0