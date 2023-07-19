wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 7-18-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Impact World Tag Team Championships will be on the line on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following matches for this week’s episode, which is the first show following Slammiversary last Saturday:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Subculture vs. ABC
* Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight

