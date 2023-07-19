wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
The Impact World Tag Team Championships will be on the line on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced the following matches for this week’s episode, which is the first show following Slammiversary last Saturday:
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Subculture vs. ABC
* Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight
After their loss at #Slammiversary, ABC is determined to reclaim the IMPACT World Tag Team titles from SUBCULTURE THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/443eznOmpV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2023
