Tajiri, Masato Tanaka Announced For The People vs. GCW

Tajiri and Masato Tanaka are set for The People vs. GCW. GCW announced the two ECW legends on Tuesday for the show, which takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th.

The lineup for the show, which will air on Triller TV+, is:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence is Forever vs. Gahbage Daddies

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship DLC Match: Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Two More TBA

* Sidney Akeem vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

* Tajiri vs. TBA

* Masato Tanaka vs. TBA

