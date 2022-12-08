Tales From the Territories Rating Steady For Final Episode, Audience Slips

The final episode of Tales From the Territories’ first season saw its ratings hold steady, while the audience ticked downward. Tuesday night’s Mid-South Wrestling-focused episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 75,000 viewers according to https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1595528297043365890 target=new>Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and down 23.5% from the previous week’s 0.02 demo rating and 98,000 viewers for Jim Crockett Promotions. The audience was the lowest since the November 15th episode on Portland Wrestling brought in 49,000 viewers.

Tales From the Territories averaged a 0.024 demo rating and 80,500 viewers over the course of the first season, which kicked off in October.