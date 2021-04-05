Talk ‘N’ Shop A Mania Set For Event In Tampa For WrestleMania Weekend

Sex Ferguson and Chad 2 Badd of Talk ‘N’ Shop A Mania are headed to Tampa for WrestleMania weekend. It was announced on Sunday that the Good Brothers are bringing the “Worst Podcast Ever” to Tampa on Friday for an event. You can see the full announcement below:

TALK ‘N’ SHOP A MANIA TO BRING THEIR “EXCELLENT LIVE ADVENTURE” TO TAMPA THIS WEEKEND; INCLUDES HISTORIC FIRST EVER PHOTO OPPORTUNITY & AUTOGRAPH SESSION WITH “SEX FERGUSON”, “CHAD 2 BADD”, & “CHICO EL LUCHADORE”

The Good Brothers (“Big LG” Doc Gallows & “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson) along with Rocky Romero bring their infamous “Worst Podcast Ever” to Tampa, FL this Friday Night, April 9 at 10pm at Riveters Bar & Restaurant! Labeled, “Talk N Shop Excellent Live Adventure”, the evening will be “part Live Podcast, part Variety Show, part Q&A along with a Meet & Greet”, according to Gallows. “What makes this different from a normal Meet & Greet is that, for the first time ever, we will be in character at a Live Event” Gallows continued.

As fans know, Gallows, Anderson, & Romero have alter ego’s, namely Sex Ferguson, Chad 2 Badd, & Chico El Luchardore, who have been featured in two “Talk N Shop a Mania” pay per views. “We wanted to give our fans the opportunity to witness, LIVE, the craziness of Talk N Shop a Mania” says Tampa Resident Karl Anderson aka 2 Badd. “We are bringing along the whole crew that fans are familiar with including George North, “Throwback” Frankie Coverdale, Lazer, Vernon Love plus others and we expect some surprise guests as we have so many friends who will be in Tampa next weekend!” add’s Gallows.

This event is limited and tickets are available now at https://www.thelpwg.com/tickets. Extremely limited VIP Tickets include the first ever photo op & autograph session with Ferguson, 2 Badd, & Chico ,in character! “This is THE party of the weekend” add’s Anderson! We look forward to having our fans, friends and good brothers to come hang out with us ALL NIGHT LONG!”

Riveters is located at 2301 N Dale Mabry Highway in the heart of Tampa. Food & alcohol will be available separate from the price of Admission.