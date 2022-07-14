Tamina On Her Emotional Reaction To The Rock Buying Her A House, His Impact On Her Life

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Tamina discussed her emotional reaction to The Rock buying her a house, his impact on her life, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Tamina on her emotional reaction to The Rock buying her a house: “Right there, I’m walking and I’m already getting emotional because the house is beautiful. Then I look up and see on the wall the pictures of my daughters. My kids, those are my true loves. When you’re tired and you’re having to get up and lose the weight and work out triple the time just to make sure you’re in tip-top shape or be where you need to be to be that superstar – you’re tired, you’re getting up at 5 AM just to get on the cardio machine for 45 minutes, then you do it again. This is the schedule of how we work. It’s hard. Sometimes you wanna stop, sometimes you don’t wanna get up at 5 AM just to get on that cardio machine. All I think about is my kid, and I’ll just kick in and go…..no matter what, nobody can tell you to stop, no one can tell you that you can’t do anything because that’s how much love I have for my kids and myself. They depend on me, and that’s why I broke down the way that I did because I was grateful and happy and this was a place of love. This is why I do what I do. I do it for my family, I do it for the love of entertainment.”

On the way Rock set everything up: “I was standing outside on the driveway and he wouldn’t let me come in. He said, ‘Wait.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ It was my aunt who drove me up to the house. I came out to the driveway. He walked out and that’s how this happened. He said ‘Okay, come on in’ and he covered my eyes. That’s where you see it. Exactly like that.”

On his impact on her life: “That’s just his heart. Dwayne’s always been that way, and ever since we were young, this is all I’ve ever known him to be. He’s always been that loving, giving person, and not a lot of people get to see that side of him. This man has done above and beyond for me more than I can even imagine, and for anybody to even imagine what he’s done for me. So to me, that’s my brother. That’s my bro. Like, I love that man.”

