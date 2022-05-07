wrestling / News
Tammy Sytch Bonds Out of Jail Following Court Appearance
May 7, 2022
As previously reported, Tammy Sytch was arrested yesterday and faces nine charges, including DUI manslaughter. PWInsider reports that Sytch bonded out of jail this afternoon after making an appearance in court his morning. She was released at 12:14 PM after a surety bond was posted by a bail bondsman.
In addition to DUI manslaughter, she’s also facing a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury) and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property. If convicted of DUI manslaughter (a felony in Florida), she faces up to thirty years in prison, with a four-year minimum sentence and $10,000 in fines.
