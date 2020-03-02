Tasha Steelz Added To ROH Women’s Title Tournament

– Tasha Steelz has joined the ROH Women’s Title Tournament.

From ROH:

Tasha Steelz made a strong impression in her handful of Ring of Honor appearances in 2019. Now “The Boricua Badass” is determined to become Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion in 2020.

Steelz is one of 16 participants in the tournament to crown a new women’s champion in ROH. The tournament kicks off with eight first-round matches at Quest For Gold in Philadelphia on April 24.

There may be more experienced and decorated competitors in the tournament, but Steelz is not someone who should be slept on.

Last year, Steelz was victorious in three of her four matches in ROH: She won a No. 1 contender’s four-way match over Angelina Love, Jenny Rose and Stella Grey; beat Love and Karissa Rivera in a Triple Threat; and teamed with Kris Statlander to win a three-way tag bout over Sumie Sakai and Rose, and Gabby Oriz and Rivera.

When powerhouse Maria Manic entered the ring after one of those matches, Steelz was the only competitor who showed no fear and stepped right up to her, proving that she is as fearless as she is dangerous.

ROH PRESENTS QUEST FOR GOLD

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020

BELL TIME: 7:30pm ET

2300 ARENA

PHILADELPHIA, PA

PURCHASE TICKETS

ROH WOMEN’S WORLD TITLE TOURNAMENT

EIGHT FIRST-ROUND MATCHES

ALREADY SIGNED TO COMPETE:

SUMIE SAKAI

KELLYANNE

ANGELINA LOVE

NICOLE SAVOY

KATARINA

JENNY ROSE

SESSION MOTH MARTINA

TASHA STEELZ