Tasha Steelz Revealed As Not Medically Cleared On TNA Impact

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tasha Steelz is out of action following TNA Rebellion, as revealed on this week’s Impact. TNA announced on Thursday’s show that Steelz is not cleared after she was pot through a table by Mike Santana at Sunday’s PPV.

Steelz is Mustafa Ali’s press secretary and was put through the table after trying to get involved in the match between Ali and Santana.

