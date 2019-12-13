wrestling / News
Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa Added To NWA Into the Fire
The NWA has announced that Tasha Steelz will take on Thunder Rosa at their upcoming PPV, Into the Fire, which airs at 6:05 PM ET tomorrow night. Here’s the updated card:
*NWA World Title: Nick Aldis (c) vs. James Storm (Best of Three Falls, Two Referees – Brian Hebner and Tim Storm)
*NWA World Tag Team Titles: The Rock N’ Roll Express (c) vs. The Wild Cards (Thomas Lattimer & Royce Isaacs)
*NWA National Heavyweight Title: Colt Cabana (c) vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks
*Ashley Vox and Allysin Kay vs. Melina and Marti Belle
*Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake
*Trevor Murdoch vs. The Question Mark
*Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa
