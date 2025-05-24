Tatanka Says WWE Has Spoken To Him About His Sons, Says They’re On The Radar

Former WWE star Tatanka has two sons and while they are not adults yet, he says they are already on WWE’s radar. In an interview with Power Talk (via Fightful), the Native American wrestler noted the company’s already talked to him about them.

He said: “My son is a big, big elite wrestler. He’s only in the ninth grade. He’s a two-time national champion, meaning he’s the best, one of the best in the entire United States. So big things are happening there. I have another son. So I have two sons, both young, that can be a Native American tag team at WWE. WWE has already talked to me about them. They’re very aware about them. They’re keeping their radar on them.“