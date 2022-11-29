Tatsumi Fujinami 50th Anniversary Tour Final Event to Stream on NJPW World

– Dradition Pro-Wrestling’s Tatsumi Fujinami 50th Anniversary The Never Give Up Tour Final will be streamed live on NJPW World on December 1. The event is being held at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami will face NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi on the card. It will be available as a pay-per-view purchase on NJPW World for $22. Here’s the rest of the announced lineup:

* Mitsuya Nagai, Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi vs. Masakatsu Funaki, Zack Saber Jr, and Jake Lee

* Naomichi Marufuji, Daisuke Sekimoto, and Kengo Mashimo vs. Kazusada Higuchi, KENSO, and Yoshiki Inamura

* LEONA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Shiro Koshinaka, AKIRA and Jinsei Shinzaki vs. Ryuichi Takaiwa, Masato Tanaka and Masaaki Mochizuki

* Nobuyuki Kurashima, MAZADA, Katsushi Takemura, and Alexander Otsuka vs. Yutaka Yoshie, Hisamaru Tajima, TAMURA, and Sanshu Tsubakichi