Tatsumi Fujinami Announced For T-Mart Promotion’s The Gathering 6

Tatsumi Fujinami has been announced as the first guest for T-Mart Promotion’s The Gathering 6. T-Mart announced Fujinami for the show in a new press release, as you can see below.

The convention will take place from July 30th through August 5th, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Gathering 1. It was Kendo Nagasaki

The Gathering 3 – It was Tiger Chung Lee

The Gathering 5 – It was Masahiro Chono & The Jumping Bomb Angels

And now

The Gathering 6

A New Beginning

July 30th – August 3rd

Hilton University Place Charlotte North Carolina

Vendor Guest Announcement.

We are thrilled to announce our first guest for the Gathering 6 next year in Charlotte, NC. He will be joining us in the vendor room on Saturday, August 2nd only. This will be this guest’s first appearance at the Gathering.

He is a 9-time world champion and had reigns in NJPW, NWA, UWA , WWE and WCWA. This wrestler is credited with inventing the dragon sleeper and dragon suplex. He is a certified legend in Japan! In the first ever Superbrawl, he defended the NWA World Championship against Ric Flair. Prior to this memorable encounter, the two had a controversial match in Japan where he beat Flair for the title. In 2015, it all came full circle when Ric Flair inducted him into the WWE HOF and cemented his unforgettable legacy!

Please join us in welcoming

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion & WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami!

He will be one of our headliners for our 2025 lineup.

Join us in Charlotte by getting tickets at www.tmartpromotions.com