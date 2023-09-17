Tatum Paxley & Javier Bernal Get Engaged

WWE NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal are set to tie the knot, announcing their engagement this weekend. The two posted to Twitter to announce their engagement, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

There’s no death, no end of time when I’m facing it with you ❤️ @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/OaCGZ6M7bp — Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) September 17, 2023