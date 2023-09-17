wrestling / News

Tatum Paxley & Javier Bernal Get Engaged

September 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Tatum Paxley Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal are set to tie the knot, announcing their engagement this weekend. The two posted to Twitter to announce their engagement, as you can see below.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

