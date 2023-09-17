wrestling / News
Tatum Paxley & Javier Bernal Get Engaged
WWE NXT stars Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal are set to tie the knot, announcing their engagement this weekend. The two posted to Twitter to announce their engagement, as you can see below.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!
There’s no death, no end of time when I’m facing it with you ❤️ @TatumPaxley pic.twitter.com/OaCGZ6M7bp
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) September 17, 2023
That’s Mrs Big Body to you pic.twitter.com/aAc5R6zOYu
— Pax (@TatumPaxley) September 17, 2023
