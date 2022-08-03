Tay Conti Reveals Month for Wedding With Sammy Guevara

– AEW star Tay Conti provided an upcoming “Wedding sneak peek” on her Twitter account for her upcoming nuptials with real-life boyfriend and fellow AEW star, Sammy Guevara. Per the tweet, it looks like Sammy and Tay will be getting married later this month.

The couple got engaged earlier in June after Guevara popped the question in Paris. Guevara announced the end of his engagement with previous girlfriend, Pam Nizio, last December.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara later announced they were an item earlier this eyar.

Almost there. Single digits !! The countdown is ON ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 👰‍♂️ — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) July 30, 2022