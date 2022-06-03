wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Now Officially Engaged

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

AEW star Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are now officially engaged with the news coming out of their vacation in France. TMZ reports Guevara, 28, asked Tay to be his wife with one of the world’s most iconic structures as their backdrop at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

