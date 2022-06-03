wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Now Officially Engaged
AEW star Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are now officially engaged with the news coming out of their vacation in France. TMZ reports Guevara, 28, asked Tay to be his wife with one of the world’s most iconic structures as their backdrop at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
when you know, you know!
CONGRATS @sammyguevara & @TayConti_ !!!! wishing y’all a lifetime of love and happiness. y’all deserve it. ❤️🖤 💍 pic.twitter.com/VOJZEourfl
— Melissa (@melissax1125) June 3, 2022
