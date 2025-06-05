wrestling / News
Tay Melo Returns At AEW Fyter Fest, Makes Save For Anna Jay
June 5, 2025 | Posted by
Tay Melo is back on AEW, making her return at Fyter Fest to make the save for Anna Jay. Wednesday’s special saw Melo return to help Jay as she was attacked by Megan Bayne, who was about to throw Jay off the stage.
Melo nailed Penelope Ford with a kendo stick and made the save before staring down Bayne. Officials then got between the two.
Melo last wrestled in January of 2023.
SHE'S BACK! @TayMelo returns to help @AnnaJay___ against @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord!
Watch #AEWFyterFest LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/StG1nr5JeX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2025
