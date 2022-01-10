Taya Valkyrie Announced For Lucha VaVOOM’s Return in February

Taya Valkyrie is set to return to the ring next month for Lucha VaVOOM’s two-night return. The company announced on Monday that they are returning with Amor Impossible on February 11th and 12th in Los Angeles at the Mayan Theater.

You can see the full announcement below:

Lucha VaVOOM returns with Amor Impossible!

Los Angeles’ longest-running, most celebrated variety show announces annual, two-night Valentine’s celebration featuring world-class Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy

Lucha VaVOOM (LVV)–Los Angeles’ longest-running, most celebrated variety show, where authentic Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy collide–returns to the City of Angels for their annual Valentine’s shows on Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th at their historic home venue, The Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.), in downtown Los Angeles.

Dubbed this year as Amor Impossible (“Impossible Love”), tickets for this 21+, two-night event are on sale now at LuchaVaVOOM.com. Ticketing options and prices listed below. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results from the last 24 hours for entry into the venue, plus masks must be worn inside.

LVV has been wowing audiences with their glam/slam extravaganzas for close to 20 years. From Los Angeles to Tokyo, across the U.S. and Canada, and all the way to Australia, people go crazy for this perfect combination of world-class, professional lucha libre-style wrestling interspersed with insane, high-octane burlesque performances, death-defying aerial acts, live music, low riders, tequila, and comedy, all adding up for one unforgettable night. Whether you’re looking to get romantic, have a great date night, or wild n’ out for Valentine’s day, LVV’s shows are the only place to be in Los Angeles.

Not only are the Amor Impossible shows the perfect Valentine’s and pre-Super Bowl event, they mark the return of a Los Angeles institution, as this will be LVV’s first in-person, live event since 2019 due to the coronavirus. Click here to watch highlights from 2019’s sold-out Valentines engagement.

The confirmed wrestling line-up for LVV’s Valentine’s shows includes: Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo and Taya Valkyrie (two-time Reina de Reinas Champion and former WWE superstar) vs. Extreme Tiger (former TNA and AAA champion) and Dama Fina (former LVV champion) for the main card. Followed by Dr. Maldad and Chupacabra vs. the Crazy Chickens; Li’l Cholo and Mariachi Loco vs. El Tequilero and Jack Cartwheel; and lastly, Los SEXI Mexi’s (Ave Rex and Sonico) vs. Biggie and Dirty Sanchez (the scatological master of lucha libre, wowing LVV crowds since 2008 with his underhand, dirty tricks and his signature move “A Taste Of The Awful!”). Burlesque dancers and aerialists confirmed includes: Veronica Yune (stunning daredevil aerialist who will be swooping down from above and stealing hearts), Brynn Route (marvelous contortion-trained pole artist), Karis Wilde (androgynous queer performance artist, defying boundaries across all platforms, most notably for his hula hoop artistry), Jessabelle Thunder (burlesque performer, pinup model, and first runner up at Miss Exotic World 2018), and Miss Magnolia (showgirl, go-go and burlesque dancer, and vintage model). Plus, comedian host Blaine Capatch will be delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights.

Doors for this 21+ event open at 7:00 pm and the show goes from 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm each night. Tickets are on sale now for $45.00 for general admission (includes seating/standing on the balcony and in the mezzanine area), $60.00 for ringside seating and standing (includes seating on the floor and stage surrounding the ring but seats are not reserved, so first-come, first-served), and $90.00 for ringside (includes guaranteed seating in the No Fly Zone, the two center rows directly behind the ring, and the Golden Circle, the first three rows on either side of the ring). For tickets and more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.