Taynara Conti Reveals Her New Ankle Tattoo

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taynara Conti

– AEW wrestler Taynara Conti shared a tweet yesterday showing an image of a tattoo she had inked on her ankle. It reads, “Predestined.” You can check out an image she shared below.

