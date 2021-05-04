wrestling / News
Taynara Conti Reveals Her New Ankle Tattoo
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW wrestler Taynara Conti shared a tweet yesterday showing an image of a tattoo she had inked on her ankle. It reads, “Predestined.” You can check out an image she shared below.
Back to the gym.. leg day today was insane 🥵 #letthatshitgo
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) May 3, 2021
PREDESTINED ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zq4or7KEIU
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) May 3, 2021
