Taynara Conti Wants to Wrestle in Japan, Reveals Her Best Friends in WWE

NXT alumna Taynara Conti discussed the idea of wrestling in Japan and more in a new interview with Sportskeeda. You can check out some highlights below:

On the highlights of her WWE run: “Let’s see. I think… Of course, the most important moment that I will have forever with me is the WrestleMania moment. I never thought it would be so soon. I know that was like a pre-show or whatever but I was in a WrestleMania ring, you know. How many people can say that? Not much! It’s a dream, pretty much. Of course, that was never my dream before because I never watched wrestling before but, since I stepped my foot in the PC and in WWE, I was like, “I need to be better, I need to be bigger,” because that’s how I am. I was born to do my best. I was like, “Yeah, I want to be there.” And when I got the call, last minute, they told me, and I was like, so excited, so happy. That was, of course, the most important moment for me there.”

On where she would like to go now: “Yeah, I will be in the wrestling business for sure. I have a big… Like, BIG dream to go to Japan. I really want to wrestle in Japan. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, I don’t know how, but I will make it happen. You know, because that is a big step for me. But I want to do it all, you know, ’cause I don’t know anything about wrestling outside of the WWE. Everything is so new for me, so I’m excited. I want to learn, I want to live everything. All the companies, I want to know everything. I want to meet new people. I want to wrestle with new people and learn from them. I’m just so excited. I’m not sure about my next step but I’m sure that I will do my best.”

On her best friends in WWE: “Well, I have a couple of people I will keep in touch with for sure but, like, Nikki [Cross] has my heart. Nikki is different. Nikki and Raul Mendoza. They are like… I have no words for them. Since day one, Nikki was so helpful and I had, like, my first matches against her, so she’s so special. She always helps me with everything. I’m so thankful to have her, to have Raul, Raul’s always in my house, we’re always together. I really like a lot of people there, but those two are like my bestest friends there!”

On what she’s most excited about from here: “Japan. Japan, for sure. I don’t even need to think. It’s like, it’s one thing that I will do for sure. It’s something that came before WWE. It’s something from my passion for judo. I’ve had this dream since, I don’t know, since I was eight, nine, so it’s something bigger than everything else. You know, I need to do it. I want to be able to go there, to learn, to have matches, so I’m so excited for that.”