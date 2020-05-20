Taynara Conti On Why WWE Dropped Her Last Name, Says She Wasn’t Affected By Jokes About It

Speaking with Ring the Belle, Taynara Conti discussed why WWE dropped her surname from her ring name. Conti was eventually just known as “Taynara” and she revealed that it was after fans started making jokes about her last name as it sounds like a particularly vulgar word.

She also discussed whether the jokes bothered her and what ring name she plans to use going forward. Highlights and the full video are below:

On the jokes around her ring name: “I don’t care. I’m the kind of person where like, you need to do so much to really affect me. People need to have fun. If they’re having fun, whatever.”

On using it as her ring name and WWE removing it after the jokes began: “It’s funny because Conti is my husband’s last name. My husband is half Italian. Conti is an Italian name. And when I got married, I didn’t change my name. I was like, ‘Well, why not?’ Because Taynara’s my legal name…and they were like, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ But then I think WWE found out [about] all the jokes or whatever, and they changed it. They took out ‘Conti.'”

On what ring name she’ll use going forward: “I’m gonna use Tay Conti. I will keep it, I don’t care.”

