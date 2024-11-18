Taz Discusses Recovery From Knee Replacement Surgery

Last month, AEW commentator Taz had successful knee replacement surgery.

To explain his absence, AEW wrote him off television when he was attacked in the parking lot ahead of the October 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. He provided an update while appearing on The Infamous Smoke Show (per Fightful).

“I tried everything…I’m 57, right, so I wanted to wait until I was 65 to get the replacement. I just could wait. It was just brutal. I couldn’t go to work, I couldn’t walk in an arena backstage. I couldn’t walk in airports. You go to make a connection flight, and I got too much pride to get wheeled around. I’m just not gonna do that. Yeah, whatever. I got my own fucking issues, right? [Laughs]” Taz said.