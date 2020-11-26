Taz’s Son Appears On AEW Dynamite, Taz Chokes Out Cody (Clips)

Taz’s son made an appearance on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in a segment which saw his dad choke out Cody. Taz’s son Hook appeared in the segment, which took place after Will Hobbs (now dubbed Powerhouse Hobbs) defeated Lee Johnson. Taz cut a promo after the match to call out Tony Khan and AEW, during which his mic was cut several times.

Cody then came out to confront Taz, during which it was revealed that Hook was training with the Nightmare Family to become a wrestler. An angry Taz then choked out Cody with the Tazmission, eventually leaving with Hook, who had come out with the Nightmare Family, by his side. You can see clips from the segment below: