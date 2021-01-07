Teal Piper Discusses Her Engagement to Michael Deimos, Current Status of WOW, Goals for 2021

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Teal Piper and Michael Deimos, who recently got engaged at an Atomic Revolution Wrestling show. Below are some highlights.

Piper on how she and Michael got together because of the pandemic: “Well, we’re probably one of the few people that got together because of quarantine, kind of. We met at LA Fan Fest back in March 2020, and I was actually about to get my knee rebuilt. And he had just gone through a major neck surgery. We started chatting about wrestling and stuff like that, and then next thing we know, the plague hits. And we start hanging out every day and kind of quarantine together.”

Teal Piper on being in a relationship with someone in the industry: “I think entertainment, in general, is a tricky business to be in as a couple, but as far as pro wrestling goes, there’s been so many lows with the industry because of everything going on this year. I feel like we’re at the hardest time right now, and it’ll only get easier, but it’s nice to have someone you care about in the business that you get to work with and train with. I think a lot of couples, no matter what their job is, sometimes wish that they could work with their spouse and have that experience through life with them. So I think it’s exciting.”

Piper on training for her first tag team match: “Developing House of Heathens. My first actual tag team match will be on February 19 with ARW. It’s been a long time in the making. House of Heathens, ever since we got together and decided it, was something we wanted to do. It’s exciting.”

Michael Deimos on what they’re working on: We walk through things we want to do entrance wise and move set wise, how to compliment each other styles, kind of helping her develop a style [and] me revamping mine. Just trying to figure out a way to most look in sync.”

Deimos on their ambitions for 2021: “I mean our goal is to tackle the industry as team together and pursue this dream and passion we have together.”

Piper on her wrestling training: “I’m working every day to hone my wrestling skills and just become the best talent that I’m capable of being, and I’m very supportive. It’s fun because we, like I said, do everything together. We train together. We gym together. We’re looking to do more of that and just get out there, do some indies and wrestle.”

Teal Piper on what’s happening with WOW Women of Wrestling and her status with AEW: “Well, I don’t know what goes on with WOW with COVID and everything, but I’m sure that they’re just on hiatus, like most programs are, and that they will return when the time is right. They’re taking COVID very seriously and are taking every precaution possible to keep the girls there healthy. So I’m sure they will come back, probably later 2021 if I had to guess when LA opens back up, but as far as everything else goes, of course, I’m keeping the door open. We both are. I think our main thing is right now, I’m developing my techniques better, and we just are enjoying doing House of Heathens as a tag team and getting out there doing that. So that’s kind of where our focus is and whatever opportunity happens happens, but we know what our goals are.”