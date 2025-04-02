Team Vision Dojo’s Chasyn Rance Arrested After Violating Terms Of Sex Offender Registration

Chasyn Rance is in trouble with the law again, with the Team Vision Dojo head trainer reportedly arrested after violating the terms of his sex offender registration. Rance has been on the Florida Sex Offender Registry after he was convicted for Lewd or Lascivious Battery of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15.

According to the Babyface v. Heel Twitter account, Rance was arrested on April 2nd. The Orange County Inmates log says that Rance failed to report changes in vehicle ownership, failed to report an “internet ID, web page, or app name” in two instances, and provided false registration info on three instances.

Another post features a screenshot that seems to suggest that as of Wednesday morning at 10:23 AM ET, he was still in custody.