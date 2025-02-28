Ted DiBiase Discusses His Appearance At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in January and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “Yeah well, let me tell you. They had sent somebody here to my home, WWE. They sent somebody out here just to measure me for everything, right? And the jacket and the shirt front obviously, hopefully that looked pretty good. But the pants they had made, I wasn’t going to put those suckers on if my life depended on it. The top part was like, you know, like this guy [points at a picture of himself], like you see right here in the picture. But the pants were my regular dress pants, because the other pants just weren’t good.

“So anyway, but we had some fun with it. They took me out —- well, they took several of us out and basically sat us at ringside for just a few minutes. And then we stood up, waved at everybody, and then went backstage. A pretty easy night.”

On his interactions at the show: “I really didn’t have a lot of time. A lot of the new people came up and shook my hand, and were glad to meet me and all that kind of stuff. And of course, I was more focused on what I was there to do. They did the scene where the old limo comes down and they open it up, and I get out, like I arrived. And then the only other thing we really did was sit at ringside.”

