Ted DiBiase Thinks Bret Hart Should Have Done The Job At Survivor Series 1997

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the Montreal Screwjob, where Vince McMahon screwed Bret Hart out of the WWF Title against Shawn Michaels in the main event of Survivor Series 1997 as Hart was leaving for WCW and refused to lose to Shawn at the event. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bret Hart: “Bret Hart and I are good friends. I mean, my father wrestled for Stu Hart way back when. And so again, you know, the one thing that Bret and I both had in common is that we came from wrestling families. Which is kind of like — you know, some people did it just for the money. And of course I’m going to do it for the money, but the bottom line is it was a part of my whole life. And so that’s something that you know, Bret and I had in common.”

On Bret not wanting to lose the WWE Title in Canada: “If he’s leaving the territory — and you know, I would say, ‘Bret, wrestling is show business. You’re leaving the territory. You’re not really the champion. It’s a work.’ And so, I would put it on, Brett… Bottom line is, when the company asks you to do the job, you do the job. You are not in a position to say ‘no.’”

