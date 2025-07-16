Ted DiBiase Says Jake Roberts Was ‘Arrogant’ For Not Selling For Muhammad Ali

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase gave his opinion on the infamous incident where Jake “The Snake” Roberts refused to take a bump from a punch delivered by special guest referee Muhammad Ali during a 1985 Mid-South Wrestling show. You can check out some highlights below:

On the incident: “I love Jake, and Jake and I had so many great matches. And there’s no doubt that he was a phenomenal worker. But you know, that’s pushing it a little bit. You got Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest freaking boxers of all time, and he hits you, and you don’t take a bump for him.”

On his reaction: “Yeah I’m sorry, but that’s a little bit arrogant on Jake’s part. I mean, my gosh. Why do they have Muhammad Ali there? Here’s this special guest referee, and you come to that one spot in the match and he doesn’t go down? I’m sure he caught hell from Watts.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.