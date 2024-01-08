Ted DiBiase Recalls Jerry Sags’ Shoot Punching Scott Hall In WCW

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the incident where Jerry Sags punched Scott Hall in 1997 where Hall lost a tooth, was given a black eye, and blew out his eardrum during a match. You can check out some highlights below:

On the incident: “The only thing I was there for was TV. I didn’t go to the house shows. I obviously heard about this, and there are two sides to every story. It’s kind of like, we call it a potato, that’s wrestling lingo for you. Instead of working a punch, you catch a real one… You got potato and of course historically, if you give somebody a potato, then you should expect a receipt. Now not always, but if you got more than one, it was just two. That’s when you go ahead and give it back and say, ‘Hey, loosen up.’

“Well I mean — again, I never knew or thought that Razor, that Scott would be like that. I mean that now, that’s something I would expect the Warrior to do. Because the [Ultimate] Warrior legitimately didn’t give a crap about anybody that he got in a ring with. You know, the only one he cared about was himself. And it was obvious in the way he worked.”

On not having an issue with Hall: “I never had a problem with Scott. You have to be there to see it, right?”

On whether Vince McMahon micromanaged him on commentary: “Not really. I mean again, because a lot of the commentary I did was not — it was kind of like it wasn’t a live show. It was like the weekly show, like SmackDown that we did. But I know I did it all with Gorilla Monsoon and he would critique me as I go. The commentary that I did at Survivor Series, I was with Vince.”

