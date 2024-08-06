Ted DiBiase Recalls Being Mentally Checked Out During His WCW Tenure

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his tenure in WCW, working for Eric Bischoff and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Eric Bischoff: “I didn’t know Eric Bischoff until I went there (WCW). I mean, you know, the guy who’s calling all the shots doesn’t know no crap about wrestling. Bischoff didn’t know crap about the wrestling business. And so, where’s he getting all his — well, he’s got to be listening to the guys, the wrestlers.”

On his WCW run: “I was grateful for a three-year contract, which was a sweet deal that — you know. I said, ‘I’m gonna show up, and I’m gonna do what they tell me to do. And then when my three years are up, I’ll be gone.’”

On why he was mentally checked out by the end of his WCW tenure: “It’s like the inmates running the asylum. That’s what the deal was, which made me even more detached. If I’d have been physically wrestling at this time, I’d have had a whole lot more to say and a lot more input in it. You know, I didn’t know any of the background. I didn’t know where they were going with all of this.”

