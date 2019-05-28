Ted DiBiase Set for Trinity Broadcasting Network Appearance

– Fightful reports that Ted DiBiase will be appearing on the Trinity Broadcasting Network next week. You can check out the full announcement below.

To fans of professional wrestling around the world Ted DiBiase is known as the “Million Dollar Man,” the fabulously wealthy, arrogant, and brutal wrestler that everyone loved to hate. Beginning in the 1980s, DiBiase took center stage as one of the most recognizable figures in the sport, a larger-than-life celebrity who helped catapult pro wrestling into the international spotlight through his role as the ring’s most notorious villain. In the process DiBiase garnered dozens of wrestling titles and amassed both a fortune and a worldwide fan following.

But it all came at a steep price, as success and celebrity led DiBiase into a self-centered and out-of-control lifestyle that left him empty and nearly destroyed his marriage and family. Tonight, May 28, Ted DiBiase joins host Bobby Schuller on a special edition of TBN’sPraise talk show to discuss pro wrestling, his iconic career, and how a personal crisis at the height of his fame led him to surrender his life to Christ.

The evening broadcast will also feature an exclusive airing of the documentary film The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted “Million Dollar Man” DiBiase, which takes viewers deep into the professional wrestling world of the 1980s, and shows how that culture nearly cost DiBiase his wife, his sons, and all that he held hear. DiBiase said his hope is that the deeply personal documentary will show viewers that the fame, money, power, and prestige that many people equate with his career and the wrestling world are not the most important things in life. “Devotion to family and friends, giving of yourself to others, and building strong character and integrity – these are life’s priceless commodities, and are far more rewarding than anything money can buy,” he said.

DiBiase added that while he appreciates his time in wrestling, “I don’t want to be remembered as a wrestling legend, but someone who, through much grace and mercy, overcame many mistakes. I want to be known as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend who left a legacy of selfless love and devotion.”

Join host Bobby Schuller as he welcomes pro wrestling legend Ted DiBiase to TBN's Praise program tonight, May 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central. And stay tuned for an exclusive airing of the documentary film The Price of Fame: The Story of Ted DiBiase at 11 p.m. Eastern / 10 p.m. Central — exclusively on TBN.